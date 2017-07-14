Asus's new VP28UQG monitor is a UHD gaming beast

For many the next gaming monitor sweet-spot is a curved, QHD, G-Sync display, and while they are on the way, in the meantime Asus' is aiming slightly higher - albeit also flatter.

The new VP28UQG display features a massive 3840 x 2160 4K display, with a 1MS response time and a pixel density of 157PPI. Adaptive/FreeSync technology also keeps the frames pumping smoothly, eliminating tearing and other artifacts of super-fast GPUs. The only real letdown - and this is an indicator of how far displays have come recently - is there merely 60Hz refresh rate of the panel.

Other features include the usual range of cheats - on-screen crosshairs and the like - as well as a frames-per-second display, and Flicker Free and Low Blue Light technologies for easier viewing.

Connectivity is via DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 2.0. There's no pricing yet from Asus, but here's the full panel specs: