Adata releases new SE730H 3D NAND USB-C external SSD

Adata's new SE730H 3D NAND USB-C external SSD is an updated version of its SE730 product, but it's about more than just adding a new letter to the model number.

The new SSD upgrades its storage to 3D TLC NAND, and features a reversible USB-C connector and a neat metallic case that is IEC IP68 dust and water proof. The new NAND storage means that drive is now available in the original 250GB and 512GB formats.

The drive is capable of 500MB/s read and writes via USB 3.1 gen 2, and is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Android devices, with no need for drivers.