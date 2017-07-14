STK's Binary 3 is the one wire to rule them all

by Chris Rowland  |  Friday 14 July 2017  | Comment Now
STK's Binary 3 is the one wire to rule them all

Your new precious.

At the dawning of technology, when the first USB port emerged from the fires of Mount Bandwidth, the cable overlords decreed that one day a single peripheral would connect every device. Until that day, though, we were to be lumbered with proprietary connectors and resigned to finding reams of wires forever tangling at the bottom of our drawers. STK, though, doesn’t believe in fate or prophecy.

STK believes in a single chord to rule them all.

One solitary cable equipped with separate microUSB, USB Type-C and Lightning connectors, all handily attached and bound together in a metre of braided casing.

