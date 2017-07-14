AMD reveals pricing and specs of its two Threadripper CPUs

AMD is suddenly flavour of the month (year?) again, and it's looking to cement its return to CPU competitiveness with its new Threadripper (man, we LOVE that silly name) processors. And today, the company's revealed some solid details on the shiny new silicon.

The top of the heap is the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X, which boasts 16 cores, 32 threads, and 3.4GHz base clock, with a retail price of $US999, while the ever-so-slightly more modest 1920X has 12 cores, only 24 threads, and a slightly higher base clock of 3.5GHz, and retailing for $US799.

Both processors are unlocked, and capable of boosting up to 4GHz, and feature 32MB of L3 cache.

The announcement came via a live video with AMD's CEO Lisa Su, where she shares some tasty benchmarking info as well.

Yeah. That's fast. The new CPUs and compatible Socket TR4 motherboards are expected in August.