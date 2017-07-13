Hyper PixelCast 86

The games in question are largely a dip into the recent past and feature the last mainline Tomb Raider and a bunch of Steam sale purchases. But really, this is a podcast about shooting the breeze and speculating (possibly wrongly) about how some fruit can be so damn expensive in Japan.

Please note that Hyper’s podcast comes with an explicit language warning. Those who are easily offended may wish to avoid listening.

____________________________________________________

You can download the podcast directly (.mp3 file) through the player below, but please also subscribe to the Cast on iTunes! That way, you will automatically download new episodes as soon as they’re live on the site. Alternatively, hit up the RSS feed.

Right click, save as

Games: Aven Colony, Wipeout Omega Collection

Music: ... nope!

Theme Music: Visitors from Dreams (by Dma-Sc)

At least Ken understands the joy of peaches