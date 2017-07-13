Foxtel Now hits PS4 just in time for Game of Thrones

Foxtel has just launched its Foxtel Now service on PlayStation 4 - with a few days to spare before grit-fest fantasy Game of Thrones returns for its seventh season.

The app is available now from the PlayStation Store, for the PS4 or PS4 Pro, though you'll need to go to Foxtel Now's site to subscribe. You can start off with a free two-week trial, and after that you can pick from Foxtel Now's various content packs for $15 a month. Both the Drama and Pop packs feature Foxtel's Showcase channel - which is where Game of Thrones airs.

“We’re delighted to announce Foxtel Now as a new addition to the strong portfolio of video and TV services available on PlayStation 4,” said Patrick Lagana, Director of Marketing, Sony Interactive Entertainment Australia, in today's announcement. “The quality of content and convenience of Foxtel Now, paired with our brand new video interface, means there’s never been a better time to be entertained on PlayStation.”

Other packs are available from between $10 and $39 per month.