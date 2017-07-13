Foxtel Now hits PS4 just in time for Game of Thrones

by David Hollingworth  |  Thursday 13 July 2017  | Comment Now
Foxtel Now hits PS4 just in time for Game of Thrones

Winter is com- *tackled to the ground by angry sub-editor*

Foxtel has just launched its Foxtel Now service on PlayStation 4 - with a few days to spare before grit-fest fantasy Game of Thrones returns for its seventh season.

The app is available now from the PlayStation Store, for the PS4 or PS4 Pro, though you'll need to go to Foxtel Now's site to subscribe. You can start off with a free two-week trial, and after that you can pick from Foxtel Now's various content packs for $15 a month. Both the Drama and Pop packs feature Foxtel's Showcase channel - which is where Game of Thrones airs.

“We’re delighted to announce Foxtel Now as a new addition to the strong portfolio of video and TV services available on PlayStation 4,” said Patrick Lagana, Director of Marketing, Sony Interactive Entertainment Australia, in today's announcement. “The quality of content and convenience of Foxtel Now, paired with our brand new video interface, means there’s never been a better time to be entertained on PlayStation.”

Other packs are available from between $10 and $39 per month.

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Hyper Magazine. All rights reserved.

See more about:  foxtel now  |  game of thrones  |  netflix and chill  |  playstation store  |  ps4
 
 

Readers of this article also read...

Virtua Tennis Challenge joins Sega Forever's catalogue of free games 

Virtua Tennis Challenge joins Sega Forever's catalogue of free games

 
How to: Back up your iPhone and iPad 

How to: Back up your iPhone and iPad

 
LeakerLocker ransomware blackmails unwitting mobile app store users 

LeakerLocker ransomware blackmails unwitting mobile app store users

 
MSI reveals 14-phase X299 XPOWER GAMING AC motherboard 

MSI reveals 14-phase X299 XPOWER GAMING AC motherboard

 
Review: HTC U11 smartphone 

Review: HTC U11 smartphone

 

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Poll

How long has it been since your last PC upgrade?
View previous Polls »

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 