Ticwatch’s smart tickers bring Android Wear to the masses (again)

If an armful of smartwatches all run the same OS, what’s to differentiate them? Like a grid of cars carrying the same engine, it’s all about the trimmings. Take the new Ticwatch E (from US$119) and bezel-equipped S (from US$139) models: while the custom OS of previous editions has been ditched based on user feedback, these Android Wear 2.0 devices still pack a pretty punch. Both offer on-board GPS, heart-rate monitors and IP67 waterproofing, with 1.4in full-round OLED displays up-front.

Better yet, the battery should be good for more than two days, while bespoke faces mean the Ticwatch won’t forget its indie roots - which is good, given that they’re already funded on Kickstarter.