D-Link launches new DCS-2530L full HD 180-degree Wi-Fi camera

Everyone who releases one of these Wi-fi enabled cameras always talks up the security angle, and D-Link, with the release of its new full HD 180-degree Wi-Fi camera (the model number is a catchy DCS-2530L), is no different.

But, personally, I just want to set one up so I can watch my cat, and my fishtank, anytime I want.

And the DCS-2530L is pretty handy for remote cat-and-fish action! It captures a full 180-degree image via an ultra-wide lens, and then uses de-warping technology to turn the fish-eye style raw footage into a clearer video stream. And being able to record in 180-degrees, clever placement can see it able to cover an entire room.

The camera has a built-in SD-card slot, and recording to this can be triggered via certain events, set to a schedule, or simply record continuously. And you can watch the video stream whenever you want via the mydlink lite app on your mobile device or PC.

“Users of the new DCS-2530L can enjoy monitoring their home in Full High Definition video with the widest viewing angle available at a full 180 degrees, so not only can you see and monitor more of your home with a single camera, you can receive alerts via your mobile device wherever you are in the world, and see what’s going on via the free mydlink lite app," said D-Link ANZ MD Graeme Reardon in today's release.

The DCS-2530L is available now, with an RRP of $299.95.