D-Link launches new DCS-2530L full HD 180-degree Wi-Fi camera

by David Hollingworth  |  Thursday 13 July 2017  | Comment Now
D-Link launches new DCS-2530L full HD 180-degree Wi-Fi camera

Why leave surveillance up to the State?

Everyone who releases one of these Wi-fi enabled cameras always talks up the security angle, and D-Link, with the release of its new full HD 180-degree Wi-Fi camera (the model number is a catchy DCS-2530L), is no different.

But, personally, I just want to set one up so I can watch my cat, and my fishtank, anytime I want.

And the DCS-2530L is pretty handy for remote cat-and-fish action! It captures a full 180-degree image via an ultra-wide lens, and then uses de-warping technology to turn the fish-eye style raw footage into a clearer video stream. And being able to record in 180-degrees, clever placement can see it able to cover an entire room.

The camera has a built-in SD-card slot, and recording to this can be triggered via certain events, set to a schedule, or simply record continuously. And you can watch the video stream whenever you want via the mydlink lite app on your mobile device or PC. 

“Users of the new DCS-2530L can enjoy monitoring their home in Full High Definition video with the widest viewing angle available at a full 180 degrees, so not only can you see and monitor more of your home with a single camera, you can receive alerts via your mobile device wherever you are in the world, and see what’s going on via the free mydlink lite app," said D-Link ANZ MD Graeme Reardon in today's release.

The DCS-2530L is available now, with an RRP of $299.95. 

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © PC & Tech Authority. All rights reserved.

See more about:  180 degrees  |  dcs2530l  |  dlink  |  mydlink160lite app  |  video stream
 
 

More in Photography & Video (1 of 10 articles)

Hands-on Preview: Leica TL2

FEATURE

Hands-on Preview: Leica TL2

More in Photography & Video (2 of 10 articles)

Nest smart home gear launches in Australia

NEWS

Nest smart home gear launches in Australia

More in Photography & Video (3 of 10 articles)

Leica&#8217;s new TL2 is one seriously speedy mirrorless snapper

NEWS

Leica’s new TL2 is one seriously speedy mirrorless snapper

More in Photography & Video (4 of 10 articles)

6 reasons the Canon 6D Mark II is all the full-frame camera you need

FEATURE

6 reasons the Canon 6D Mark II is all the full-frame camera you need

More in Photography & Video (5 of 10 articles)

Canon 6D Mark II flips out with new screen and sensor

NEWS

Canon 6D Mark II flips out with new screen and sensor

More in Photography & Video (6 of 10 articles)

Review: GoPro Karma drone

REVIEW

Review: GoPro Karma drone

More in Photography & Video (7 of 10 articles)

Benjamin Button captures your kids&#8217; best moment without buttons

NEWS

Benjamin Button captures your kids’ best moment without buttons

More in Photography & Video (8 of 10 articles)

Review: Samsung Gear 360 (2017)

REVIEW

Review: Samsung Gear 360 (2017)

More in Photography & Video (9 of 10 articles)

Paralenz Dive Camera gets down, deeper and down (and records it all in 4K)

NEWS

Paralenz Dive Camera gets down, deeper and down (and records it all in 4K)

More in Photography & Video (10 of 10 articles)

Review: Pentax KP DSLR

REVIEW

Review: Pentax KP DSLR

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Poll

How long has it been since your last PC upgrade?
View previous Polls »

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 