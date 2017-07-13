Apple engineers 'panic' over iPhone 8 software bugs

by Dale Walker  |  Thursday 13 July 2017  | Comment Now
Apple engineers 'panic' over iPhone 8 software bugs

Some major iPhone 8 features could be switched off at release as a result.

Apple employees have reportedly been working with a "sense of panic" over the past month, as the company has desperately tried to iron out bugs in its upcoming iPhone.

The company has faced numerous software issues on its next flagship device, likely called the iPhone 8 or iPhone X, which one anonymous source suggests could lead to production and delivery delays, according to Fast Company.

It is speculated that if Apple isn't able to fix the software problems in time for its expected launch later this year, the smartphone may ship with some of its major features disabled.

One of these features is wireless charging, which makes its way to the iPhone for the first time. While the hardware appears to be working correctly, which reportedly uses the Qi wireless charging standard, the software behind it is causing issues, according to the source.

Apple has also run into problems with its new front facing 3D sensor, which is reportedly being utilised in lieu of a TouchID fingerprint scanner. While the source did not clarify exactly what the sensor will be used for, they did say that, again, software was the cause of the issues.

The source did suggest that the 3D sensor problems could be fixed in time for the autumn launch, but it is quite possible that both features will be switched off, forcing users to wait for a future software update.

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © ITPro, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  apple  |  bugs  |  iphone 8  |  release
 
 

More in High-End Smartphones (1 of 10 articles)

Review: HTC U11 smartphone

REVIEW

Review: HTC U11 smartphone

More in High-End Smartphones (2 of 10 articles)

New iPhone 8 colours and wireless charging news

NEWS

New iPhone 8 colours and wireless charging news

More in High-End Smartphones (3 of 10 articles)

Galaxy Note 8 leaks reveals its huge size

NEWS

Galaxy Note 8 leaks reveals its huge size

More in High-End Smartphones (4 of 10 articles)

Samsung likely to ditch Note 8's best feature

NEWS

Samsung likely to ditch Note 8's best feature

More in High-End Smartphones (5 of 10 articles)

Apple is exploring using 3D face scanning to unlock the iPhone 8

NEWS

Apple is exploring using 3D face scanning to unlock the iPhone 8

More in High-End Smartphones (6 of 10 articles)

Samsung's Note 7 Fan Edition is a less explosive phablet

NEWS

Samsung's Note 7 Fan Edition is a less explosive phablet

More in High-End Smartphones (7 of 10 articles)

Another 'leak' of iPhone 8 reveals lack of home button

NEWS

Another 'leak' of iPhone 8 reveals lack of home button

More in High-End Smartphones (8 of 10 articles)

SmartBoy makes your Galaxy S8 into a GameBoy

NEWS

SmartBoy makes your Galaxy S8 into a GameBoy

More in High-End Smartphones (9 of 10 articles)

Hall of Fame: the Apple iPhone turns 10

FEATURE

Hall of Fame: the Apple iPhone turns 10

More in High-End Smartphones (10 of 10 articles)

iPhone 8 'concepts' show device will be larger than iPhone 7

NEWS

iPhone 8 'concepts' show device will be larger than iPhone 7

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

Latest Poll

How long has it been since your last PC upgrade?
View previous Polls »

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 