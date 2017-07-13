Apple engineers 'panic' over iPhone 8 software bugs

Apple employees have reportedly been working with a "sense of panic" over the past month, as the company has desperately tried to iron out bugs in its upcoming iPhone.

The company has faced numerous software issues on its next flagship device, likely called the iPhone 8 or iPhone X, which one anonymous source suggests could lead to production and delivery delays, according to Fast Company.

It is speculated that if Apple isn't able to fix the software problems in time for its expected launch later this year, the smartphone may ship with some of its major features disabled.

One of these features is wireless charging, which makes its way to the iPhone for the first time. While the hardware appears to be working correctly, which reportedly uses the Qi wireless charging standard, the software behind it is causing issues, according to the source.

Apple has also run into problems with its new front facing 3D sensor, which is reportedly being utilised in lieu of a TouchID fingerprint scanner. While the source did not clarify exactly what the sensor will be used for, they did say that, again, software was the cause of the issues.

The source did suggest that the 3D sensor problems could be fixed in time for the autumn launch, but it is quite possible that both features will be switched off, forcing users to wait for a future software update.