Adata's latest RAM kit plays nice with Asus' Aura Sync software

Once upon a time, RAM announcements were all about the size of the kits available, and the timings the RAM ran at. No longer - now it's all about the lighting, and Adata's new XPG SPECTRIX D40 RGB DDR4 kit is truly lit.

The new RAM sticks are packed with LED lights designed to play nicely with Asus' Aura Sync software, for the ultimate in customised lighting effects. The RAM's been optimised for Intel's X299 chipset (running at 2666MHz), and is also compatible with AMD AM4 motherboards.

Overclockers will also be pleased with Adata's claims that the RAM can be pushed up to 4000MHz on air-cooled systems.

The XPG SPECTRIX D40 RGB DDR4 RAM is scheduled for a release late this month, or early in August.