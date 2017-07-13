Logitech buys Astro Gaming, expands gaming headset portfolio

When it comes to companies buying other companies, the wording of the announcements is always interesting. In this case, Logitech - well known for its own headsets and other PC peripherals - has 'agreed' to purchase Astro Gaming, adding a significant amount of products to its portfolio. The wording suggests that Astro was looking for a buyer - and found one.

"ASTRO is the leading player for premium console headsets and is the preferred headset for console esports athletes," said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech G, in last night's announcement. "It's a perfect complement to Logitech G's focus on PC gaming and we couldn't be more excited; we love the team, the brand and the products. Together, we want to make gameplay even more fun for gamers everywhere."

Astro's own co-founder, Jordan Reiss, was just as bullish on the deal, adding that Logitech's global distribution network would get Astro gear into even more markets. For Logitech, it means penetration into the console and growing eSports markets. So it's a win-win for everyone across the board.