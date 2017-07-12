Kano Pixel Kit’s grid of lights will unleash your inner coder

by Craig Grannell  |  Wednesday 12 July 2017  | Comment Now
DIY light fantastic.

Pining for the days of hackable hardware, but lacking any sort of programming ability? Grab a Kano Pixel Kit ($US79.99).

Snap this dinky disco thing together and, after briefly blinding you with its eye-searing grid of LEDs, the tiny unit will have you hacking together dazzling interactive light shows. Using drag-and-drop components in the Mac/PC/Kano app, it sneakily teaches unsuspecting fiddlers the fundamentals of programming, letting them fashion anything from a chunky weather app to a glowing animated Mario.

And, when sensors show up later this year, you’ll be able to take things further, such as using the tripwire sensor to have the Pixel Kit sear a thief’s retinas should they try to steal it.

