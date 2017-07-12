Humble Bundle is back, brings plenty of Zombies

by Tim Henderson  |  Wednesday 12 July 2017  | Comment Now
Humble Bundle is back, brings plenty of Zombies

Things went quiet while that freedom sale was on, but the first new game bundle looks pretty tasty

And by tasty we mean kind of gross, unless you have a thing for rotting (also, animated) flesh. Capcom is partnering with Humble for this one, offering honestly a pretty great selection of games at all tiers. Unless you live in Japan where you can't buy it, because Japanese companies hate their own citizens.

But odds are, you live in Australia! Cool! How great is winter!

As always, there's a I want to pay less than a can of cola tier (highlight: DmC), as well as a beat the average (lowlight: Resident Evil 6) and the increasingly common premium tier (here's looking at you, Dead Rising 3). That last one will set you back twelve bucks in American monnies.

It's totally worth it, if you ask us.

