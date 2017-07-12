Louis Vuitton’s Tambour Horizon adds connected tech to a high-end ticker

Want an Android Wear 2.0 watch that’ll set off your Jimmy Choos? While we’re not actually sure what a Jimmy or a Choo is, this top dollar ticker from style icon Louis Vuitton is certain to bag you some fashion points. Available in Black, Graphite and Monogram models, with 60 interchangeable straps to suit every outfit, it does both the smart and the watch thing with aplomb.

A full-round 1.2in AMOLED display handles facade duty, while a clutch of exclusive faces and apps ensure that you won’t forget you’ve spent upwards of US$2,400 on your new timekeeper.