by David Hollingworth  |  Wednesday 12 July 2017  | Comment Now
Sony reveals new Glacier White PS4 Pro Destiny 2 Bundle

Get off on the right foot with this shiny new PS4 Pro bundle that will absolutely not become a horrible grime-fest after a few months of use.

Don't have a PS4 Pro yet? Want to get in on Destiny 2's launch in style? Think you can keep a white electrical appliance clean? Then hoo-boy are you going to be excited about the new Glacier White PS4 Pro Destiny 2 Bundle.

Launching on the same day as Destiny 2, the bundle comes with a copy of the game, a Glacier White PS4 Pro, a matching white controller, and a voucher for the game's digital content pack, including expansions and some neat premium content.

The whole kit and/or kaboodle will retail for $649.95, and is already available for pre-order.

