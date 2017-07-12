Sony reveals new Glacier White PS4 Pro Destiny 2 Bundle

Don't have a PS4 Pro yet? Want to get in on Destiny 2's launch in style? Think you can keep a white electrical appliance clean? Then hoo-boy are you going to be excited about the new Glacier White PS4 Pro Destiny 2 Bundle.

Launching on the same day as Destiny 2, the bundle comes with a copy of the game, a Glacier White PS4 Pro, a matching white controller, and a voucher for the game's digital content pack, including expansions and some neat premium content.

The whole kit and/or kaboodle will retail for $649.95, and is already available for pre-order.