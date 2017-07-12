Nest smart home gear launches in Australia

Google parent company Alphabet launched its Nest smart home products in the US and Europe as while back, and now they're finally hitting Antipodeon shores, making Australia the lucky 13th country that Nest has launched in.

“Nest is focused on creating a home that takes care of the people inside it and the world around it,” said Maxime Veron, Director of Product Marketing at Nest, in a recent release. “To date, Nest’s hardware, software and services have been available for purchase in just twelve markets, yet they’re used by millions of people in more than 190 countries. Today we’re excited to be entering our first market in Asia Pacific region through our partnership with iSelect.”

There are four products launching at first. Nest Protect, for $189, is a smoke and carbon mononxide alarm capable of providing a vocal alert to the location of fire, as well as telling you of any issues while you're away, via your phone. Nest Cam Indoor, available for $319, plugs straight into your power outlet for continuous surveillance and updates on your cats, complete with night vision and motion detection. Nest Cam Outdoor, also $319, does much the same, but is weatherproof, while Nest Aware, for just $14, adds cloud connectivity to your cameras for smarter alerts and tracking.

Nest products will be available from iSelect's new Life Admin Store.