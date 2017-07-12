New RAM modules from Teamgroup will light up your PC

Once upon a time our PCs were dim, dark caves, hidden away from the light. Case windows let a little light in, but in recent years its become all about components that can light up themselves. Pulsing motherboards; sparkling video cards; and yes, even RAM that lit up like a Christmas tree. That's what Teamgroup is spruiking with its new T-FORCE DELTA RGB Luminous Memory Modules.

The DDR4 kits feature and aggressively-styled heatspreader that comes in black or white, made from a "high-quality metal" (that sounds suitably mysterious!) that boasts improved heat dissipation, and are light and thinner to boot. The sticks also feature a customised circuit board for less interference and greater stability.

But the big draw is the RGB lighting, which can be customised using Teamgroup's T-Force software, and eventually Asus' Aura Sync software as well. There are nine discrete lighting effects you can choose from, or you can fiddle with the settings to create something unique.