New iPhone 8 colours and wireless charging news

by Clare Hopping  |  Wednesday 12 July 2017  | Comment Now
The iPhone 8' inductive charging may not be ready for it September launch.

The iPhone 8 will be available in a mirrored finish according to fresh rumours, but wireless charging won't be ready in time for its launch in September.

Benjamin Geskin, a renowned Apple leakster, revealed pictures of the iPhone 8 with a mirrored silver and a mirrored black finish on Twitter, revealing the iDevice will be available in four new colours, including the mirrored version, plus a white, rose gold and black iteration.

The pictures accompanying the tweet were apparently an old version of the iPhone with cases depicting the mirrored finish, although many Geskin's followers called him out, saying the pictures were obviously not the iPhone 8.

John Gruber was the source of the wireless charging rumour, saying he'd heard the inductive wireless charging element of the iPhone 8 won't arrive in time and people will have to buy it separately when the tech is ready.

"I’ve heard that inductive charging will (a) be sold separately, and (b) might be late, waiting for iOS 11.1 (a la Portrait mode last year)," he wrote.

The portrait mode refers to a holdup in the iPhone 7 Plus’s portrait mode, which was added a month after it was launched because the tech behind it wasn’t ready at the time.

The blogger did speculate that there's a chance Apple would rectify the wireless charging problems it's been experiencing though and if that's the case, the tech could still make the cut.

He added that he was unsure if the delays were due to hardware or software problems when probed further, although he did agree with one of his followers who said they can't see it being a software problem.

