Price drops on Oculus Rift plus Touch controllers bundle

Holding off on getting into VR? Oculus' Summer of Rift sale could be just what you're waiting for. It only lasts six weeks - so, you know, not actually all of summer, and it's winter here anyway, but hey, who's counting (well, apart from *that* guy who gets angry whenever we reference northern seasons) - but while it's on you can pick up the Oculus Rift headset (which comes with a remote and Xbox One controller), plus Touch controllers, for just $US399.

Of course, when you add on shipping to Australia that becomes $US449. That's down from the last price drop of $US549, which comes to an impressive $589 in local dosh for the complete VR setup.

The Touch controllers are also now just $US99 for shipping to Australia.

That's actually pretty damn competitive, even with Sony's PS4-based effort.