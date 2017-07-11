Galaxy Note 8 leaks reveals its huge size

by Zach Marzouk  |  Tuesday 11 July 2017  | Comment Now
It might be 0.6in bigger than the Note 7, according to a report.

New leaks show the Galaxy Note 8's huge screen size, which will fill a greater percentage of the front of the device than either the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus.

SlashLeaks, a platform for leak lovers where users track and share leaks, has a new render of the device that matches gadget and accessory maker Olixar's Galaxy Note 8 cases.

As reported by Forbes, this coincides with reports of the device having a huge 6.3in display, which is an increase of 0.6in from the Galaxy Note 7.

The render also shows the Galaxy Note 8 will switch to a 19.5:9 elongated ratio, the same as the S8 and S8 Plus, which is to make larger phones easier to hold one-handed.

This makes sense as Samsung usually applies the technology from each Galaxy S generation to its Galaxy Note later in the year.

Last week another leak showed that Samsung will position its fingerprint reader on the back of the device, instead of integrating it with the screen, but it will be lower down compared to where it is on the Galaxy S8. The Note 8 could cost upwards of $1,000 as well, but this could increase depending on conditions at the time it launches. Some reports have also said that the device is poised for a mid-August release, but that awaits to be seen.

