Stick it to The Man in tabletop RPG Misspent Youth

Ever wanted to win your own Hunger Games, and overthrow a dystopic, autocratic power-structure? The writers of Misspent Youth do too, and they're providing the perfect roleplaying game for your revolutionary needs.

Misspent Youth has been around since 2006, but the game's writer - Robert Bohl - is looking to produce an updated edition, along with an all new sourcebook. Misspent Youth: Sell Out With Me contains a mess of new settings, all based around the game's inherent campaign structure of rebellious youth overthrowing some form of tyrannical Authority. It'll included a fantasy setting, some science fiction, historical drama, and even one in plain on old modern day which is not at all alluding to the rise of a certain American president.

If you're curious, there's even the early version of the rules that you can download for free!

Ever wanted to play The Hunger Games (but focused on friends), Clockwork Orange (but with heroic droogies), Hackers (but less goofy), Mad Max: Fury Road (but, again, with teenagers), or Avatar: The Last Airbender (but sci-fi)? This is the game for you. It's fucking awesome; if you want to see for yourself how awesome, check out the full text of issue 1.1 on my site, for free download.

The game's Kickstarter is live now, and it's already made its goal of $US10,000 quite handsomely. But if you want to get in on the ground floor, you can still chip during the remaining 16 days of the campaign.

FIGHT THE POWER!