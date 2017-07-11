Asrock's new H110 Pro BTC+ motherboard can fit 13 GPUs

Well, I was categorically wrong a couple of weeks ago - crypto-mining is back, and every vendor and their dog is getting into the action.

Asrock's latest efforts isn't a mining-focused video card, however - it's a motherboard with the capacity to support 13 (!!!) GPUs for the ultimate mining rig. The new H110 Pro BTC+ motherboard has a built-in power and reset button for open-case operation, Intel GigaBit LAN connectivity, and eight-phase power delivery for serious stability.

The board has also been developed with the cooperation of the Linux-based ethOS operating system, which is designed around mining, and can mine for "Ethereum, Zcash, Monero, and other GPU-minable coins," while also using all 13 attached AMD video cards.

Otherwise, the H110 Pro BTC+ supported up to eight AMD and five Nvidia cards under Windows 10 right out of the box.

If only Australian electricity prices were a bit lower...