Tumi’s Global Locator will make your suitcase impossible to lose

If you’ve never lost a suitcase, you won’t have experienced the panic and palaver of trying to get it back. Lose it at Heathrow’s Terminal 5 and it could end up everywhere from Mauritius to Moscow. Not, though, if it’s got Tumi’s Global Locator (US$200) packed inside.

A pocket-sized puck, the dinky device harbours GPS, GSM, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth - all of which are used to deliver real-time location data to the owner’s phone via the iOS or Android app.

It’s plane-safe, too, thanks to accelerometer-controlled modes - including a hotel setting to ensure it stays in one place, and a tethered option to prevent wayward wandering.