Lian Li releases all-white PC-T70 test bench chassis

Aluminium power-house Lian Li released its PC-T70 test bench PC chassis a couple of months ago, but it's just followed up with a new White Edition of the open case.

The White Edition PC-T70 Test Bench is large enough to handle E-ATX motherboards and the largest of power supplies. Its open design is perfect for overclockers and other frequent upgraders and tinkers. The new White Edition case also has an optional T70-1W cover, which is the same dimensions as an average PC case, which in turn simulates the thermal build up of components in action - but it's completely clear.

It's not for everyone, but if you're a constant tester of hardware, it's pretty perfect.