Crash sold really well in Australia, too

by Tim Henderson  |  Friday 7 July 2017  | Comment Now
Just in case you were wondering...

It seems that every corner of the world loves (or is at least hugely nostalgic for) Crash Bandicoot. The remake of the first three games has sold n.sane (hah!) numbers just about everywhere, even eclipsing the first week sales of Horizon: Zero Dawn in some of them.

Well, MVC Pacific has the ANZ NDP charts and, yup, you guessed it - Crash is sitting at a comfy number one position in Australia. He pulled it off in New Zealand, too.

The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Collection has come under a little fire for apparently being more difficult than the original PS1 games, largely thanks to it being harder to land precise jumps (a couple of different theories are floating around out there), but overall the release is an impressive collection and worth checking out if you're one of the roughly eleven people who haven't already.

See more about:  crash bandicoot  |  horizon zero dawn  |  ndp
 
 

