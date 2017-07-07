Pokémon GO turns one, does a thing with hats

Pokémon GO is a full year old now, and to celebrate Niantic and The Pokémon Company have realised that if you add hats to digital things, more money seems to happen.

So, from now until July 13 players will be able to catch Pikachu that is wearing that there baseball cap that Ash wears in the animated series. We have to hand it to them for finding a way to neatly roll hats and clever nostalgia plays into the same ball.

And, honestly, the game was a fun thing for a few weeks, and considering the number of tweeks since, it may actually be worth loading back onto your phone - a little walking does the body good, afterall.