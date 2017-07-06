Here's the list of every car that will be in Project Cars 2

Do you like cars? The team behind Project Cars 2 does, and so they've packed a huge amount of cars into their latest car racing game.
It is a very long list, of some 180 or so cars, from many periods of car driving and racing.
Open Wheel
Vintage Open Wheel
IndyCar
Vintage IndyCar
Group 4
Group 5
Group 6
Group A
Group C
GTO
GT1
GTE
GT3
GT4
GT5
LMP 1
LMP2
LMP3
LMP900
Vintage Prototype
Touring Car
Vintage Touring Car & GT
Road Cars
Track Day Cars
WRX
RX Lites
Vintage RX
Miscellaneous
I hope you enjoyed this list of cars in Project Cars 2, it sure is a list, hey?
