Here's the list of every car that will be in Project Cars 2

Do you like cars? The team behind Project Cars 2 does, and so they've packed a huge amount of cars into their latest car racing game.

It is a very long list, of some 180 or so cars, from many periods of car driving and racing.

Open Wheel

2011 FORMULA A

2011 FORMULA ROOKIE

2015 FORMULA RENAULT 3.5

2018 FORMULA X

2016 FORMULA C

Vintage Open Wheel

1986 LOTUS TYPE 98T RENAULT

1977 LOTUS TYPE 78 COSWORTH

1967 LOTUS TYPE 49 COSWORTH

1970 LOTUS TYPE 49C COSWORTH

1972 LOTUS TYPE 72D COSWORTH

1963 LOTUS TYPE 25 CLIMAX

1967 LOTUS TYPE 51

IndyCar

2016 DALLARA DW 12 CHEVY (OVAL)

2016 DALLARA DW 12 HONDA (ROAD COURSE)

2016 DALLARA DW 12 CHEVY (ROAD COURSE)

2016 DALLARA DW 12 HONDA (OVAL)

Vintage IndyCar

1963 AGAJANIAN WATSON ROADSTER

1965 LOTUS TYPE 38 FORD

1968 LOTUS TYPE 56 FORD

Group 4

1981 BMW M1 PROCAR

Group 5

1978 BMW 320 TURBO GROUP 5

1977 PORSCHE 935/77

1980 FORD CAPRI ZAKSPEED GROUP 5

1979 PORSCHE 935/80

1984 NISSAN KDR30 SUPER SILHOUETTE

1982 NISSAN 280ZX IMSA GTX*

Group 6

1978 RENAULT ALPINE A442B

1977 PORSCHE 936 SPYDER

Group A

1991 AUDI V8 DTM**

1991 BMW E30 M3 GROUP A

1991 MERCEDES BENZ 190E 2.5-16 EVO2 DTM

1990 NISSAN SKYLINE GT-R (R32) GROUP A*

1988 FORD SIERRA RS500 COSWORTH GROUP A

Group C

1988 JAGUAR XJR-9

1988 JAGUAR XJR-9 (LE MANS VERSION)

1989 SAUBER C9 MERCEDES BENZ

1989 SAUBER C9 MERCEDES BENZ (LE MANS VERSION)

1988 NISSAN GTP ZX-TURBO

1989 NISSAN R89C

1989 NISSAN R89C (LE MANS VERSION)

1987 PORSCHE 962C

1988 PORSCHE 962C LANGHECK

GTO

1989 AUDI 90 QUATTRO IMSA GTO

1994 NISSAN 300ZX TURBO LE MANS

1997 FORD MUSTANG COBRA SCCA TRANSAM

TBA

1994 NISSAN 300ZX TURBO IMSA GTS

TBA

GT1

1997 MCLAREN F1 GTR LONGTAIL

TBA

1998 MERCEDES BENZ CLK-LM

1998 PORSCHE 911 GT1-98

TBA

1998 PANOZ ESPERANTE GTR-1**

1998 NISSAN R390 GT1 LONG TAIL

GTE

2015 ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE GTE

2016 FORD GT LM GTE

2016 BMW M6 GTLM

TBA

2015 CHEVROLET CORVETTE C7.R

GT3

2017 ACURA NSX GT3

2013 ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE GT3

2015 AUDI R8 LMS GT3

2015 AUDI R8 LMS GT3 ENDURANCE

2015 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT3

2016 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT3 ENDURANCE

2016 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT3

2016 BMW M6 GT3

2012 BMW Z4 GT3

2015 CADILLAC ATS-V.R GT3

2016 FERRARI 488 GT3

2012 GINETTA G55 GT3

2016 MCLAREN 650S GT3

2015 MERCEDES AMG GT3

2013 MERCEDES BENZ SLS AMG GT3

2016 NISSAN GT-R NISMO GT3

2016 PORSCHE 911 GT3 R

2016 PORSCHE 911 GT3 R ENDURANCE

TBA

TBA

GT4

2013 ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE GT4

2016 FORD MUSTANG RTR GT4

2016 PORSCHE CAYMAN GT4 CLUBSPORT MR

2012 BMW M3 GT4 E92

2012 GINETTA G55 GT4

TBA

2013 FORD MUSTANG BOSS 302R1

2016 KTM X-BOW GT4

GT5

2015 GINETTA G40 GT5

LMP 1

2014 AUDI R18 E-TRON QUATTRO

TBA

2014 MAREK RP339H

2016 RWD P30 LMP1

LMP2

2016 LIGIER JS P2 NISSAN

2016 LIGIER JS P2 HONDA

2016 LIGIER JS P2 JUDD

2016 RWD P20 LMP2

2013 MAREK RP219D

2013 ORECA 03 NISSAN

LMP3

2016 GINETTA LMP3

2016 LIGIER JS P3

LMP900

2002 AUDI R8 (LMP900)

TBA

2003 BENTLEY SPEED 8

TBA

1999 BMW V12 LMR

Vintage Prototype

TBA

1967 FORD GT40 MK. IV

1965 LOTUS TYPE 40 FORD

Touring Car

2012 BMW 320 TC (E90)

2016 MERCEDES AMG A45

2016 OPEL ASTRA **

2016 RENAULT MEGANE R.S

Vintage Touring Car & GT

1959 ASTON MARTIN DBR1/300

1973 NISSAN FAIRLADY 240ZG GTS-II

1974 JAGUAR E-TYPE V12 GROUP44**

TBA

1972 BMW 2002 STANCEWORKS EDITION

1972 FORD ESCORT MK1 RACING

1971 MERCEDES BENZ 300SEL 6.8 AMG

TBA

1952 MERCEDES BENZ 300SL (W194)

Road Cars

2017 MCLAREN 720S

2015 PORSCHE 918 SPYDER

TBA

TBA

2016 PORSCHE 911 GT3 RS

2014 MCLAREN P1

2014 RADICAL RXC TURBO

2016 FORD GT

TBA

2017 ACURA NSX

2016 PAGANI HUAYRA BC

2017 BAC MONO

1994 JAGUAR XJ220 S TWR

2010 PAGANI ZONDA CINQUE ROADSTER

2015 ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE GT12

2015 AUDI R8 V10 PLUS

2015 CHEVROLET CORVETTE C7 Z06

TBA

2016 MCLAREN 570S

1994 MCLAREN F1

2016 MERCEDES AMG GT R

2017 NISSAN GT-R NISMO (R35)

TBA

TBA

2011 BMW 1M STANCEWORK EDITION

2015 CATERHAM SEVEN 620 R

2017 CHEVROLET CAMARO ZL-1

2016 JAGUAR F-TYPE SVR

2015 KTM X-BOW R

2011 BMW 1-SERIES M COUPÉ (E82)

TBA

2015 FORD MUSTANG GT

2015 MERCEDES AMG A45 4MATIC EDITION 1

2016 MERCEDES AMG C63 COUPÉ S

2006 MITSUBISHI LANCER EVOLUTION IX FQ-360

2012 MITSUBISHI LANCER EVOLUTION X FQ-400

2013 AUDI A1 QUATTRO

2016 HONDA CIVIC TYPE-R (EURO SPEC)*

1999 MITSUBISHI LANCER EVOLUTION VI T.M.E.

2014 RENAULT MEGANE R.S. 275 TROPHY-R

1973 BMW 2002 TURBO

1972 FORD ESCORT MK1 RS1600

2016 FORD F-150 RTR FUNHAVER

1966 FORD MUSTANG 2+2 FASTBACK

TBA

Track Day Cars

2015 ASTON MARTIN VULCAN

2016 GINETTA G57

2016 MCLAREN P1 GTR

2016 MITSUBISHI LANCER EVO VI SVA

2013 ZONDA ZONDA REVOLUCION

2011 RADICAL SR8 RX

2012 CATERHAM SP/300R

2015 HONDA 2+4 CONCEPT*

TBA

1999 NISSAN SKYLINE GT-R (R34) SMS-R

2011 RADICAL SR3 RS

WRX

2016 FORD FOCUS RS RALLYCROSS

2016 MINI COUNTRYMAN RX

2016 HONDA CIVIC COUPÉ GRX

2016 RENAULT MEGANE R.S. RALLYCROSS

2016 MERCEDES AMG A45 RALLYCROSS

2016 VOLKSWAGEN POLO RX SUPERCAR

RX Lites

2016 OMSE RX SUPERCAR LITE

Vintage RX

1972 FORD ESCORT MK1 RALLYCROSS

Miscellaneous

2015 MAZDA MX-5 RADBUL

2013 FORD FALCON FG (COTF)

2009 RENAULT MEGANE TROPHY V6

2015 RENAULT SPORT R.S. 01

2012 GINETTA G40 JUNIOR

2013 RENAULT CLIO CUP

2016 FORD FUSION STOCK CAR

2011 KART 100CC

I hope you enjoyed this list of cars in Project Cars 2, it sure is a list, hey?