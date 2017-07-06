Here's the list of every car that will be in Project Cars 2

by David Hollingworth  |  Thursday 6 July 2017  | Comment Now
Here's the list of every car that will be in Project Cars 2

It is... LONG.

Do you like cars? The team behind Project Cars 2 does, and so they've packed a huge amount of cars into their latest car racing game.

It is a very long list, of some 180 or so cars, from many periods of car driving and racing.

Open Wheel

  • 2011 FORMULA A
  • 2011 FORMULA ROOKIE
  • 2015 FORMULA RENAULT 3.5
  • 2018 FORMULA X
  • 2016 FORMULA C

Vintage Open Wheel

  • 1986 LOTUS TYPE 98T RENAULT
  • 1977 LOTUS TYPE 78 COSWORTH
  • 1967 LOTUS TYPE 49 COSWORTH
  • 1970 LOTUS TYPE 49C COSWORTH
  • 1972 LOTUS TYPE 72D COSWORTH
  • 1963 LOTUS TYPE 25 CLIMAX
  • 1967 LOTUS TYPE 51

IndyCar

  • 2016 DALLARA DW 12 CHEVY (OVAL)
  • 2016 DALLARA DW 12 HONDA (ROAD COURSE)
  • 2016 DALLARA DW 12 CHEVY (ROAD COURSE)
  • 2016 DALLARA DW 12 HONDA (OVAL)

Vintage IndyCar

  • 1963 AGAJANIAN WATSON ROADSTER
  • 1965 LOTUS TYPE 38 FORD
  • 1968 LOTUS TYPE 56 FORD

Group 4

  • 1981 BMW M1 PROCAR

Group 5

  • 1978 BMW 320 TURBO GROUP 5
  • 1977 PORSCHE 935/77
  • 1980 FORD CAPRI ZAKSPEED GROUP 5
  • 1979 PORSCHE 935/80
  • 1984 NISSAN KDR30 SUPER SILHOUETTE
  • 1982 NISSAN 280ZX IMSA GTX*

Group 6

  • 1978 RENAULT ALPINE A442B
  • 1977 PORSCHE 936 SPYDER

Group A

  • 1991 AUDI V8 DTM**
  • 1991 BMW E30 M3 GROUP A
  • 1991 MERCEDES BENZ 190E 2.5-16 EVO2 DTM
  • 1990 NISSAN SKYLINE GT-R (R32) GROUP A*
  • 1988 FORD SIERRA RS500 COSWORTH GROUP A

Group C

  • 1988 JAGUAR XJR-9
  • 1988 JAGUAR XJR-9 (LE MANS VERSION)
  • 1989 SAUBER C9 MERCEDES BENZ
  • 1989 SAUBER C9 MERCEDES BENZ (LE MANS VERSION)
  • 1988 NISSAN GTP ZX-TURBO
  • 1989 NISSAN R89C
  • 1989 NISSAN R89C (LE MANS VERSION)
  • 1987 PORSCHE 962C
  • 1988 PORSCHE 962C LANGHECK

GTO

  • 1989 AUDI 90 QUATTRO IMSA GTO
  • 1994 NISSAN 300ZX TURBO LE MANS
  • 1997 FORD MUSTANG COBRA SCCA TRANSAM
  • TBA
  • 1994 NISSAN 300ZX TURBO IMSA GTS
  • TBA

GT1

  • 1997 MCLAREN F1 GTR LONGTAIL
  • TBA
  • 1998 MERCEDES BENZ CLK-LM
  • 1998 PORSCHE 911 GT1-98
  • TBA
  • 1998 PANOZ ESPERANTE GTR-1**
  • 1998 NISSAN R390 GT1 LONG TAIL

GTE

  • 2015 ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE GTE
  • 2016 FORD GT LM GTE
  • 2016 BMW M6 GTLM
  • TBA
  • 2015 CHEVROLET CORVETTE C7.R

GT3

  • 2017 ACURA NSX GT3
  • 2013 ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE GT3
  • 2015 AUDI R8 LMS GT3
  • 2015 AUDI R8 LMS GT3 ENDURANCE
  • 2015 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT3
  • 2016 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT3 ENDURANCE
  • 2016 BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT3
  • 2016 BMW M6 GT3
  • 2012 BMW Z4 GT3
  • 2015 CADILLAC ATS-V.R GT3
  • 2016 FERRARI 488 GT3
  • 2012 GINETTA G55 GT3
  • 2016 MCLAREN 650S GT3
  • 2015 MERCEDES AMG GT3
  • 2013 MERCEDES BENZ SLS AMG GT3
  • 2016 NISSAN GT-R NISMO GT3
  • 2016 PORSCHE 911 GT3 R
  • 2016 PORSCHE 911 GT3 R ENDURANCE
  • TBA
  • TBA

GT4

  • 2013 ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE GT4
  • 2016 FORD MUSTANG RTR GT4
  • 2016 PORSCHE CAYMAN GT4 CLUBSPORT MR
  • 2012 BMW M3 GT4 E92
  • 2012 GINETTA G55 GT4
  • TBA
  • 2013 FORD MUSTANG BOSS 302R1
  • 2016 KTM X-BOW GT4

GT5

  • 2015 GINETTA G40 GT5

LMP 1

  • 2014 AUDI R18 E-TRON QUATTRO
  • TBA
  • 2014 MAREK RP339H
  • 2016 RWD P30 LMP1

LMP2

  • 2016 LIGIER JS P2 NISSAN
  • 2016 LIGIER JS P2 HONDA
  • 2016 LIGIER JS P2 JUDD
  • 2016 RWD P20 LMP2
  • 2013 MAREK RP219D
  • 2013 ORECA 03 NISSAN

LMP3

  • 2016 GINETTA LMP3
  • 2016 LIGIER JS P3

LMP900

  • 2002 AUDI R8 (LMP900)
  • TBA
  • 2003 BENTLEY SPEED 8
  • TBA
  • 1999 BMW V12 LMR

Vintage Prototype

  • TBA
  • 1967 FORD GT40 MK. IV
  • 1965 LOTUS TYPE 40 FORD

Touring Car

  • 2012 BMW 320 TC (E90)
  • 2016 MERCEDES AMG A45
  • 2016 OPEL ASTRA **
  • 2016 RENAULT MEGANE R.S

Vintage Touring Car & GT

  • 1959 ASTON MARTIN DBR1/300
  • 1973 NISSAN FAIRLADY 240ZG GTS-II
  • 1974 JAGUAR E-TYPE V12 GROUP44**
  • TBA
  • 1972 BMW 2002 STANCEWORKS EDITION
  • 1972 FORD ESCORT MK1 RACING
  • 1971 MERCEDES BENZ 300SEL 6.8 AMG
  • TBA
  • 1952 MERCEDES BENZ 300SL (W194)

Road Cars

  • 2017 MCLAREN 720S
  • 2015 PORSCHE 918 SPYDER
  • TBA
  • TBA
  • 2016 PORSCHE 911 GT3 RS
  • 2014 MCLAREN P1
  • 2014 RADICAL RXC TURBO
  • 2016 FORD GT
  • TBA
  • 2017 ACURA NSX
  • 2016 PAGANI HUAYRA BC
  • 2017 BAC MONO
  • 1994 JAGUAR XJ220 S TWR
  • 2010 PAGANI ZONDA CINQUE ROADSTER
  • 2015 ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE GT12
  • 2015 AUDI R8 V10 PLUS
  • 2015 CHEVROLET CORVETTE C7 Z06
  • TBA
  • 2016 MCLAREN 570S
  • 1994 MCLAREN F1
  • 2016 MERCEDES AMG GT R
  • 2017 NISSAN GT-R NISMO (R35)
  • TBA
  • TBA
  • 2011 BMW 1M STANCEWORK EDITION
  • 2015 CATERHAM SEVEN 620 R
  • 2017 CHEVROLET CAMARO ZL-1
  • 2016 JAGUAR F-TYPE SVR
  • 2015 KTM X-BOW R
  • 2011 BMW 1-SERIES M COUPÉ (E82)
  • TBA
  • 2015 FORD MUSTANG GT
  • 2015 MERCEDES AMG A45 4MATIC EDITION 1
  • 2016 MERCEDES AMG C63 COUPÉ S
  • 2006 MITSUBISHI LANCER EVOLUTION IX FQ-360
  • 2012 MITSUBISHI LANCER EVOLUTION X FQ-400
  • 2013 AUDI A1 QUATTRO
  • 2016 HONDA CIVIC TYPE-R (EURO SPEC)*
  • 1999 MITSUBISHI LANCER EVOLUTION VI T.M.E.
  • 2014 RENAULT MEGANE R.S. 275 TROPHY-R
  • 1973 BMW 2002 TURBO
  • 1972 FORD ESCORT MK1 RS1600
  • 2016 FORD F-150 RTR FUNHAVER
  • 1966 FORD MUSTANG 2+2 FASTBACK
  • TBA

Track Day Cars

  • 2015 ASTON MARTIN VULCAN
  • 2016 GINETTA G57
  • 2016 MCLAREN P1 GTR
  • 2016 MITSUBISHI LANCER EVO VI SVA
  • 2013 ZONDA ZONDA REVOLUCION
  • 2011 RADICAL SR8 RX
  • 2012 CATERHAM SP/300R
  • 2015 HONDA 2+4 CONCEPT*
  • TBA
  • 1999 NISSAN SKYLINE GT-R (R34) SMS-R
  • 2011 RADICAL SR3 RS

WRX

  • 2016 FORD FOCUS RS RALLYCROSS
  • 2016 MINI COUNTRYMAN RX
  • 2016 HONDA CIVIC COUPÉ GRX
  • 2016 RENAULT MEGANE R.S. RALLYCROSS
  • 2016 MERCEDES AMG A45 RALLYCROSS
  • 2016 VOLKSWAGEN POLO RX SUPERCAR

RX Lites

  • 2016 OMSE RX SUPERCAR LITE

Vintage RX

  • 1972 FORD ESCORT MK1 RALLYCROSS

Miscellaneous

  • 2015 MAZDA MX-5 RADBUL
  • 2013 FORD FALCON FG (COTF)
  • 2009 RENAULT MEGANE TROPHY V6
  • 2015 RENAULT SPORT R.S. 01
  • 2012 GINETTA G40 JUNIOR
  • 2013 RENAULT CLIO CUP
  • 2016 FORD FUSION STOCK CAR
  • 2011 KART 100CC

I hope you enjoyed this list of cars in Project Cars 2, it sure is a list, hey?

