Australian speed cameras infected with WannaCry ransomware

by Max Metzger  |  Friday 23 June 2017  | Comment Now
In the latest episode in the WannaCry saga, the infamous piece of ransomware has locked up dozens of speed cameras in regional of Victoria.

WannaCry continues to maraud through the world's computer systems even one month after it exploded onto the world stage. This time, it seems to have ensnared 55 speed and red light cameras in southeastern Victoria.

Fortunately, the cameras were not connected to the internet, preventing the ransomware from spreading throughout other networks. It has been reported that the ransomware made its way onto the cameras when a USB, which was carrying WannaCry, was connected to the devices.

The cameras belong to a government contractor, RedFlex, who had apparently been hired to install the cameras along Victoria's highways. A Victorian government official confirmed that the cameras had been patched to prevent the ransomware taking hold and preventing them from working.

Though the WannaCry attacks of last month mostly died down shortly after they had begun, cases of infection are still springing up. Late on Sunday, Honda discovered that WannaCry had made its way on to several of their international plants and shut down one outside of Tokyo, disrupting the production of 1000 vehicles.

Despite a patch being issued before and immediately after the WannaCry attacks, some seem not to have taken heed of the international ransomware crisis.

