Facebook comment threads are about to become even more tedious

by Alan Martin  |  Friday 16 June 2017  | Comment Now
Facebook comment threads are about to become even more tedious

Why spend time finding the right words when you can outsource the work to a GIF search?

Facebook’s research side of things has made some fascinating discoveries and insights over the years, but the company’s latest eureka moment will likely stun scientists: it’s possible to dumb down Facebook comment threads beyond what was thought humanly possible.

To that end, to mark the 30th birthday of the GIF, Facebook has made it far easier to find and search for the perfect animation. If you have an Uber account, you don’t need a car, and now with Facebook’s GIF support, you don’t need to possess an original thought. Happy days.

Actually, Facebook has had support for GIFs for two years, but posting one required a little more legwork than most people could be bothered with. You’d have to track down the URL of a GIF posted elsewhere, and then paste it into Facebook. Now there’s simply a GIF button that you can press, type in some words, and marvel as your creativity is outsourced to someone else. In other words, it works exactly the same way it does in Facebook Messenger.

 

So why has Facebook been sat on this for so long? The word is that the company was wary about deploying it widely, as it might make newsfeeds too busy – and it’s still only available in comments for now. But with people's enthusiasm for GIFs showing no sign of abating, failing to embrace the format was really only helping give services such as Imgur an advantage. And like the world’s number-one-seeded Hungry Hungry Hippos player, Facebook is happiest when it has all the marbles.

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © Alphr, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  facebook  |  facebook messenger  |  gif support
 
 

Readers of this article also read...

A new Bubsy game is, somehow, in development 

A new Bubsy game is, somehow, in development

 
A video game can now be nominated for an Academy Award 

A video game can now be nominated for an Academy Award

 
Eye Candy Retro - MGS2 

Eye Candy Retro - MGS2

 
"Why would anybody play this?" Sony's Shawn Layden misses the appeal of retro games 

"Why would anybody play this?" Sony's Shawn Layden misses the appeal of retro games

 
Malcolm Turnbull wants government access to encrypted social media services 

Malcolm Turnbull wants government access to encrypted social media services

 

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 