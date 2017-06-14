Apple contractors based in China caught selling customer data

Authorities in China have unmasked a massive underground market where Apple contractors were selling user data of Apple's Chinese customers, according to a report in the Hong Kong Free Press.

Twenty-two people were rounded up in China's southern Zhejiang province, 20 of them employees of a local direct sales and outsourcing company.

The gang allegedly siphoned out the customer data – including user names, phone numbers and Apple IDs – from an internal company computer network, which they then sold, charging between $US1.50 and $US26.50 for elements of the illegally obtained assets. They reportedly earned around $US7.4 million in the ploy.

A four-month investigation by police across four provinces resulted in the arrests.

This article originally appeared at scmagazineuk.com