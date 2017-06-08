Kogan to launch NBN service in partnership with Vodafone

by David Hollingworth  |  Thursday 8 June 2017  | Comment Now
Kogan to launch NBN service in partnership with Vodafone

The "We'll do anything for a buck" company adds one more string to its bow. Or feather to its boa, if you're feeling particularly fabulous.

No content with selling technology, Dick Smith leftovers, mobile phone deals, and even travel, Kogan.com has just announced it's getting into the NBN business, with fixed-line services in partnership with Vodaphone.

The service is "coming soon" in 2018, but you can register your interest now.

“With a brand that has built a reputation for price leadership through digital efficiency, a huge online audience and a data driven and analytical culture, Kogan.com is well poised to offer and grow a market leading NBN service," said a spokesperson in a recent release. "Most importantly, we will be offering extremely competitive plans that save Aussies more of their hard-earned money.”

You can read the company's submission to the Australian Stock Exchange here.

