Malcolm Turnbull wants government access to encrypted social media services

Following in the wake of a terrorist attack in London, and hours before a terrorist incident in Melbourne overnight, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has called for greater access to encrypted social media channels.

"We need these global social media messaging companies to assist in providing access to encrypted communications, which are used by billions of people," Turnbull said, as reported by ZDNet. "The security services need to get access to them," he added.

Later on Monday night, social services minister Christian Porter backed his boss: “If you operate a carriage service, surely you must bear some responsibility – at least at an ethical level – to ensure you’re not carrying that sort of hatred over your communication network,” Porter said on Monday night's Q&A program on the ABC.

They're following a similar line taken by UK PM Teresa May following the weekend's London Bridge attacks, where she called to "deprive the extremists of their safe spaces online."

“We need to work with allied democratic governments to reach international agreements that regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremism and terrorism planning.”

May's comments, however, have been condemned by some experts as little more than scapegoating. “The kneejerk ‘blame the internet’ that comes after every act of terrorism is so blatant as to be embarrassing,” said Paul Bernal, a UK legal expert, to The Guardian.

The problem is that it's very much a 'thin end of the wedge' situation. With the Australian Federal Police already admitting overstepping its remit in relation to accessing private metadata, it's easy to see how a lack of oversight in relation to access to social media channels could also be mis-used.