Google wants to help you become an expert in fine art

Google wants to make you more of an art buff, and has announced two interesting new improvements for art lovers using Google's services. Not only can you now get far more relevant contextual information about artists and their works, but taking virtual tours of galleries just got a lot more informative too.

First off, if you search for artwork on Google, you'll now find the search results a lot more useful, as the system can now group artworks by artist, location, materials used and the period they were created in. In practice this means searching for certain works will be a lot more informative, like the example for Gustav Klimt below. You can zoom in to high resolution imagery from Google Arts & Culture and easily find where it is in person for you to go visit.

But sometimes you really don't want to leave the house, which is where the second part comes in. Google has allowed you to use Street View to virtually walk around museums and galleries for some time, but the extra data is now available on your virtual stroll too. So not only will you see the artwork in its natural habitat, but you'll still have all the information about that work right there in the Maps screen.

Video of Searching for art just got better. Where will you start?

Google says it used machine learning technology to scan the walls of museums and galleries all over the world to identify and categorise over 15,000 works of art. The technology is similar to what Google Photos uses to identify objects, places and people.

While zooming across a gallery in your browser will never be the same as actually visiting in person, it's certainly handy when the works you want to see currently reside hundreds of miles away. And a friend of mine still uses Google Streetview to retrace a two hour walk back to his town when he's drunk and feeling nostalgic for home. With that in mind, it seems plausible that some people will be happy to skip the queues and see the art in a browser window.