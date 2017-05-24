World champion calls Google’s AlphaGo a “Go god” after defeat

Last year the world’s top Go player said he would never be beaten by a machine. Today, Ke Jie has called Google’s AlphaGo AI a “Go god”, after losing in a tense match that is sure to be held as a watermark in the progress of artificial intelligence.

The 19-year-old Chinese world champion lost the first of three scheduled matches by only half a point – the closest margin possible in the game. It’s a narrow victory, but the result nevertheless sees AlphaGo take the lead ahead of final matches on Thursday and Saturday.

Ke complimented the AI’s strategy for making “all the stones work across the board”, but said the game had ultimately been a “horrible experience”.

The victory follows last year’s defeat of Go grandmaster Lee Se-dol. Since then, AlphaGo has been updated, with the current version using ten times less computational power as its predecessor – just one PC connected to Google’s cloud server. This latest iteration has been, fittingly, dubbed “Master”.

The narrow victory might give Ke some confidence but, according to the DeepMind team behind the AI, this was a likely outcome given AlphaGo’s programming. Apparently the AI had been set up to priorities winning chances, but could also be programmed to maximize the gap between its own score, and that of its poor human opponent.

This is also, technically, not the first time AlphaGo has beaten Ke. In January this year, a shadowy competitor beat Ke and other leading players online. It was later revealed that this mysterious Go player was DeepMind, giving AlphaGo a test run. I feel like it’s only fair that Ke sneaks into DeepMind’s offices to challenge an unaware cloud server.

You can watch the match in its entirety below. There will be two more games, on Thursday and Saturday. Depending on how the next match goes, we could have a new world champion.