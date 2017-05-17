Bill Gates’ advice to a new generation of students

by Alan Martin  |  Wednesday 17 May 2017  | Comment Now
Gates offers a string of 14 tweets suggesting what he’d do if he were starting out in life.

If the richest person in the world wants to give you some advice, it’s probably best to sit up and take notice. And while the advice comes over a decade too late for me, it’s probably worth sharing for any students reading this – particularly those who are mulling over what university course to take – or whether to go to university at all. Education has never looked quite so prohibitively expensive as it does right now, after all.

Of course, as this is 2017, the fatherly advice doesn’t come over a drink or with an expensive cigar one on one, but to an audience of 34,801,318 Twitter users. All the same, it’s nice to be writing a positive story about a billionaire’s stream of tweets when I’m more used to worrying that another billionaire’s stream of tweets will lead to World War III.

So without further ado, I’ll shut up and let Mr Gates speak.

Now if only someone would put those tweets to music… 

Source: Copyright © Alphr, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  bill gates  |  twitter
 
 

