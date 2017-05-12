Google I/O 2017: What you need to know

Google I/O is the company's annual developer conference, or festival as Google is calling it this year, held in California. Attendees will be able to go to technical talks, listen to Google employees share their insights and enjoy a hands-on experience.

The dates are 17 to 19 May and it's held at the Shoreline Ampitheatre in Mountain View, California. If you're heading to the conference then you can look at the schedule, which was released recently. If you're not going you can look at it anyway and try not to get jealous.

To register for the conference you must have received an email asking you to register, although the time to apply for tickets has now shut. However, Google will provide a livestream so you can enjoy watching what it unveils, which is almost the same as being there, right?

The most important part of I/O is seeing what announcements Google will make about what it plans to release in the coming year. So what should you look out for? Read on below.

The Schedule

The full schedule for the event can be found here on the website for the conference. Some events to keep an eye out for are:

What's new in Android?:17 May 2-3pm will probably be a very popular session at this year's I/O. This is where you will see the Android O developer preview and "other new and exciting developments".

Android Wear: Whats new & Best practices: 18 May 9:30-10:30am. The description for the event begins with "The Android Wear team has been busy since Wear 2.0". You should definitely not miss this event.

Machine Learning APIs by Example: 19 May 9:30-10:30am This is all about Google's Cloud Platform and how it can help improve your business applications.

Android O

Google should drop some new much awaited details about Android O. Hopefully developers will be able to experience the Android O Beta at the event and maybe even play around with it. Of course, hopefully Google will tell us what the "O" stands for (Oreo? Orange?).

Android Wear

Android Wear is the operating system powering smart watches from manufacturers like Samsung, Sony and Huawei. Google is serious about wearables and what it could do with are new partners to launch a new range of devices. What better way than making an announcement at I/O and let consumers and developers alike what it plans to do?

We%u2019ve been counting down to #io17 for 2+ months w/ slashes, pies, chaos and lightsabers... 1 WEEK LEFT! May 17-19 https://t.co/nhadA6BG2l pic.twitter.com/aHNMg8nt6E — Google Developers (@googledevs) May 10, 2017

Google Home

The Google Home was introduced at last year's I/O and this year we could see an update to the device or potentially new features. Amazon recently announced its new Amazon Echo Show which is different to other home AI devices as it has a screen. Will Google counter Amazon's daring new video calling enabled device? Google could add phone calling to the Home too, something Amazon already has announced for Alexa.

Pixel

The Google Pixel and Pixel XL were the company's first smartphones that it designed and built from scratch. Unfortunately, they didn't take off as well as the company wanted them to, so it will now be looking to change this with a follow up device. There could be a new Pixel phone announced according to rumours, but whether this will be at I/O remains to be seen.

This article originally appeared at itpro.co.uk