Asus doubles down with two new mini-ITX Strix gaming motherboards

Asus' latest motherboard releases are practically twins. Only a handful of features, and their chipsets separate them apart.

The ROG Strix H270I Gaming is based on the Intel H270 chipset and ROG Strix B250I Gaming is in turn based around the B250 chipset. Both are small, decked in black with silver highlights, and adorned with no doubt soon to take over the world RGB lighting, powered by Asus' Aura Sync system for synchronised blinking and strobing.

Both boast a double-height cooling that lets M.2 drives to be stacked on the PCH heatsink, and have sound powered by the SupremeFX S1220A codec, backed by Asus' Sonic Studio III and Sonic Radar III, all up delivering crystal clear gaming audio.

Both motherboards also feature Intel's I219-V Gigabit Ethernet onboard, 802.11ac wi-fi, and 2x2 MU-MIMO connectivity, as well as dual PCIe 3.10 x4 M.2 slots for speedy storage, and they support Intel's new Optane memory. The H270i mobo also has a dual-gigabit LAN feature for an additional ethernet controller.

There's a host of performance boosting features, including over-current protection, protected PCIe slots for superior retention, and Q-LEDs for easy troubleshooting.

Both will be available in June, with pricing to follow.