Will Amazon announce a touchscreen Echo assistant today?

Wednesday 10 May 2017  | Comment Now
Reports suggest that Amazon is about to unveil an Echo that should be seen AND heard.

There's only so many times you can ask your Amazon Echo to tell you a joke before you start hankering for more features – a thesis I have thoroughly put to the test with mine. Fortunately, if rumours in the Wall Street Journal are to be believed, Amazon has another Alexa-flavoured trick up its sleeve: an Echo with a touchscreen – the Echo Show.

The report states that alongside the usual Echo functions as a crossbreed between a jukebox and a butler, the Echo Show will sport a 7in touchscreen with a built-in camera that could allow fashion advice like the invitation-only Echo Look, as well as allowing you to make video calls. The WSJ suggests it could be used as an intercom between Echo devices, which would put that whole lucrative walkie-talkie market out of business overnight.

According to renowned leaker Evan Blass, it'll look a bit like the picture at the top of the page. 

 

The report suggests that – unsurprisingly given the touchscreen – this will sit at the very top of Amazon's Echo range with a price of over $200. For comparison, the Look is $US200, the Echo is $US150 and the Dot is $US50. 

Personally, I'm sceptical as to whether this is a necessary upgrade. 

This article originally appeared at alphr.com

