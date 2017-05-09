Nixie Machine II goes IoT with its tantalising tubes

by Chris Rowland  |  Tuesday 9 May 2017  | Comment Now
Nixie Machine II goes IoT with its tantalising tubes

Mixing Wi-Fi and gas in a connected cathode clock.

Nixie tubes are nothing new. In fact, they’re decidedly old school, what with their 1950s heritage. So, too, with the Nixie Machine: a hand-crafted concept clock hewn from the imagination of cathode fan Frank Buchwald, its crab-like form titillated design fans and retro folks alike back in 2015.

And now it’s back.

Sculpted from brass and glass, its 1.2-metre span is crowned by Wi-Fi connected light tubes, with the internet keeping things on time (and a manual knob if things go sideways). There’s also a host of new features, including time zone settings and day/night dimming.

But, really, you should buy one of the twelve $40,000 Nixie II’s just to ogle.

Source: Copyright © Stuff.tv

See more about:  cathode  |  frank buchwald  |  iot  |  nixie machine  |  nixie machine ii  |  nixie tubes
 
 

