Lucidsound's latest Xbox One headset declares death to dongles

Dongles: they're the work of the devil. Sucking up your precious USB ports, stopping you from charging your controller and uglifying that gorgeous games console sat under your TV. You won't have to worry about one with Lucidsound's LS35X on your noggin, though: it's the first officially licensed Xbox One wireless headset that'll connect directly to your console, using Microsoft's own wireless tech.

That means no base station cluttering up your TV cabinet, no cables snaking across the floor, and no dongles to wrestle in and out of your console's USB ports. Dolby Atmos for headphones will give you that all-enveloping surround sound experience, too.

No word on price yet, but you'll be able to pick one up when it launches towards the end of the year.