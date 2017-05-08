BenQ announces new PD2500Q WQHD IPS designer monitor

by David Hollingworth  |  Monday 8 May 2017  | Comment Now
BenQ announces new PD2500Q WQHD IPS designer monitor

Designer as in for designers, not designer as in fashion-forward.

BenQ is aiming its new PD2500Q WQHD IPS monitor at imaging professionals, making a big noise about the display's factory calibration and 100 per cent sRGB and Rec.709 precision. To normal mortals who merely want to read the odd email or headshot the odd mate, it may not mean much, but to artists, designers, and photographers, it's a pretty big deal.

“[The] PD2500Q is a declaration of BenQ’s commitment to optimise professional display performance,” said Conway Lee, President of BenQ Corporation, in a recent release. “Our significant resource investment to individual color calibration ensures PD Series monitors provide precise details to enable designers to create perfection.”

The PD2500Q features a 25in 2K QHD display, which means an impressive 2560x1440 of highly colour-calibrated real estate. It also has Technicolor Color Certification for film-makers, and you'll find detailed calibration data reports with each monitor for further precision performance. 

An Animation Mode enhances dark areas for greater detail, while a CAD/CAm Mode delivers superior contrast on sharp lines. Finally, a Darkroom Mode creates optimal image brightness and contrast for photographers.

Connectivity is via DisplayPort, mini DisplayPort, HDMI, USB 3.1 Gen1, along with headphone and audio ports. No word yet on release or pricing details, but we'll update when we have them.

