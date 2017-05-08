Microsoft might reveal Surface Pro 5 at 23 May Shanghai event

Having revealed its new Windows 10 S operating system and Surface Laptop range only two days ago, Microsoft is now preparing for yet more announcements by the end of the month.

In a blog post featuring a live update feed, the company said: "There is more. We will share what's next on May 23 from Shanghai."

The announcement also hit Microsoft's official Twitter account on Thursday evening.

While Microsoft has offered nothing in terms of what to expect, Windows Central says it has confirmed that "new hardware news will be shared", as well as "global and regional" news. It also reports that the event will take place at 7pm local time, or 12pm GMT.

Panos Panay, Microsoft's corporate VP of devices, also announced the event on his Instagram, using the hashtag 'Surface'.

See you in Shanghai. May 23. #MicrosoftEvent #Surface A post shared by Panos Panay Official (@panos_panay) on May 4, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT So far that's all we have to go on, but what this more than likely means is that Microsoft is getting ready to announce its long-awaited Surface Pro 5 and Surface Book 2 devices, which were noticeably absent from its education event this week.

There is an outside chance that Microsoft will unveil its rumoured Surface Phone. The tech giant has struggled to keep up with rivals Samsung and Apple in the smartphone scene, taking a $US730 million loss for the division in its last quarter.

However, there seems to be conflicting reports from within the company about the future of Microsoft handsets. CEO Satya Nadella revealed in a podcast on Tuesday that the company is still interested in smartphones, despite other sources confirming that there is very little money left in the venture.

If it is indeed a smartphone, it is expected to feature a hybrid 2-in-1 design, with a screen that can be folded from a tablet shape into a traditional handset.

Expect more news to be revealed ahead of the 23 May Shanghai event.