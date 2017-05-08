Facebook closes Oculus' Story Studio

Monday 8 May 2017
The company plans to reinvest the money for supporting individual developers.

Facebook has said it will be closing its virtual reality content production unit, known as Oculus' Story Studio, two years after the in-house project was launched.

With its closure, Facebook is relocating $US50 million to bolster support for Oculus developers creating content that is not centred on gaming, according to a recent blog post.

Jason Rubin, VP of content at Facebook-owned Oculus, said: "We're now entering the next chapter of VR development, where new creators enter the market in anticipation of adoption and growth, and we've been looking at the best way to allocate our resources to create an impact on the ecosystem."

"As part of that shift, we'll be winding down Story Studio. We're still absolutely committed to growing the VR film and creative content ecosystem."

Founded in 2015, the studio was able to draw oindustry-leadingng talent from companies like Pixar, and debuted its first short film "Lost", featuring an animated robot, at the 2015 Sundance festival.

Facebook originally paid $US3 billion for Oculus back in 2014, and since then the company has been mired in a devastating legal case that has hindered progress. Earlier this year game publisher ZeniMax received $US500 million in damages after a jury ruled that Oculus had infringed on copyrighted code when building the Rift VR headset.

Oculus has also gone through a recent shakeup to its senior management, including Brendan Iribe who stepped down as CEO to head the company's PC division in December. Oculus founder Palmer Luckey, who has proven to be a controversial figure on social media, parted ways with Facebook in March.

