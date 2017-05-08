O&O FileDirect 1.0 makes ad-hoc file sharing swift, safe and simple

The program makes it easy – and safe – for users to share individual files through a secure web link, which recipients can access through their own web browser. Files are transferred directly from the end user’s computer – no cloud storage is utilised.

FileDirect will appeal to those users who want to be able to temporarily share files without exposing them to the cloud. It’s more convenient than using a shared cloud folder, and more secure than emailing the file – also, users can share files of any size and not have to worry about storage limits.

It’s a beautifully simple tool to use: drag a file on to the main program window, and a secure web link will be generated, which can easily be emailed or shared via social media using dedicated links, or copied to the clipboard for sharing in other ways.

The recipient has no need to install FileDirect themselves; instead, they simply click the web link to open a secure web page in a compatible browser. The page contains a link to the actual file, complete with key information (including its size).

Compatible browsers include Firefox, Chrome and other Chrome-based browsers such as Opera and Vivaldi; Edge, Internet Explorer and Safari aren’t currently supported.

When clicked, the link downloads the file directly from your computer using WebRTC encryption. Nothing is stored online, and no one can access the file without the link. Links only work while your PC is switched on and FileDirect is running – otherwise the page will display a “resource unavailable” message, with no filename or download link visible.

FileDirect will also appeal to the security-conscious thanks to a range of extra options that can be applied to the link. Aside from a standard Delete button that immediately removes the link, users can click a More Settings button to set further limits on the file, restricting it to a set number of days or even number of downloads. You can also add a password, which users will have to enter before they can see the page’s contents and download the file.

Multiple files can be shared at once – simply switch to the Shared Files tab to see any other files you’ve previously shared, complete with stats showing the number of downloads and time since the last download was completed. Additional options – delete the link, open the file location or copy the link to the clipboard – are revealed when rolling the mouse over a link, or simply click a link to send it back to the ‘Create Link’ tab for further editing.

It’s simple, smart and secure – a great tool for anyone looking for a quick and safe way to share files on an ad-hoc basis. O&O FileDirect 1.0 is available now as a freeware download for PCs running Windows 7 or later.

This article originally appeared at softwarecrew.co.uk