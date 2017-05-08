MediaPortal 2.1 adds automatic media-scraping, WMC-inspired skin

MediaPortal 2.1 opens with completely reworked media management tools, with a wide array of content now automatically scraped for metadata and artwork.

Users gain better visual indicators of watched series and individual movies, plus a number of new skins make their debut, including one aimed squarely at Windows Media Center users.

The big step forward in MediaPortal 2.1 is its media-handling tools, which bring it more into line with the likes of Kodi and Plex. Now content is automatically scraped as it’s added to the library and matching metadata and artwork tagged accordingly.

Users gain the ability to filter movies into collections (aka movie sets), plus new percentage indicators help gauge how much of a movie set or TV season has been watched. Users also gain the ability to enjoy season fanart and both sort and filter content by metadata.

MediaPortal’s TV engine now supports broadcasts in HEVC/H.265 video such as DVB-T2 HD broadcasts from Germany. TV audio support has also been broadened.

Those using MediaPortal to access online video content will be pleased to learn that support for DRM-protected content such as Amazon Prime has been added.

Previously, MediaPortal mounted media resources as separate drives – to avoid confusion these are now merely mounted as regular folders.

A new WMC skin has been added, allowing users to access MediaPortal in an environment similar to the now-defunct Windows Media Center. Additionally, the BlueVision skin gains three new themes: Windows 10, Titanium Extended and Grey.

The update also fixes hundreds of bugs and includes numerous other minor changes and improvements.

MediaPortal 2.1 is available now as a free, open-source download for PCs running Windows 7 or later.

This article originally appeared at softwarecrew.co.uk