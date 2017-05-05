Jelly is the smallest smartphone we’ve seen in years

When “pocket-sized” really means pocket-sized…

Remember when smartphones were small? Like, actually small? In the rapidly-moving world of tech, genuinely tiny handsets already seem like a thing of the distant past - but this Kickstarter project wants to bring them back. 

Jelly (out August, from US$79) is a genuinely pocket-sized 4G-wielding Android 7.0 Nougat phone with 1GB or 2GB of RAM and 8GB or 16GB of storage, plus a quad-core processor, 2MP and 8MP cameras, dual SIM capabilities and a dinky 2.5in LCD screen. Those specs aren’t going to blow anyone’s head off, it’s true - but the three-day battery life is a mighty sweet topping.

But is a world used to 5in and 6in phones ready for it? We'll find out soon.

