Microsoft’s Surface Arc Mouse is snappier and swipier

by Chris Rowland  |  Friday 5 May 2017  | Comment Now
Microsoft&#8217;s Surface Arc Mouse is snappier and swipier

From flat to squeak in just a snap.

Way back in the halcyon days of 2011, before Trump, Brexit and the death of the headphone port, Microsoft gave us the Arc Touch Mouse. A nifty piece of kit, it laid flat when sleeping in your satchel, before snapping into palm-filling form when tasks came a calling. Now, with the launch of the Surface Laptop, there’s a new edition - and it’s nicer than ever.

With an improved snap action and structure, the US$80 Surface Arc Mouse’s real juice comes with the gesture-capable front touch panel (replacing a narrow scroll bar on the original), for uninhibited swiping and scrolling any which way.

Source: Copyright © Stuff.tv

See more about:  arc mouse  |  arc touch mouse  |  microsoft  |  surface laptop
 
 

