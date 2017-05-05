Microsoft’s Surface Arc Mouse is snappier and swipier

Way back in the halcyon days of 2011, before Trump, Brexit and the death of the headphone port, Microsoft gave us the Arc Touch Mouse. A nifty piece of kit, it laid flat when sleeping in your satchel, before snapping into palm-filling form when tasks came a calling. Now, with the launch of the Surface Laptop, there’s a new edition - and it’s nicer than ever.

With an improved snap action and structure, the US$80 Surface Arc Mouse’s real juice comes with the gesture-capable front touch panel (replacing a narrow scroll bar on the original), for uninhibited swiping and scrolling any which way.