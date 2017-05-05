The Apple Watch is losing support from big-name apps

When the Apple Watch launched, one of its most promising features was its app support. The App Store, after all, had been a key factor in the iPhone becoming all conquering, and there was a real chance of kickstarting a wearable revolution with the same trick.

Well, maybe not, it turns out. While the Apple Watch is still the most popular wearable around, it's a small pond that isn't growing much. Worse, it appears that a number of high profile apps are withdrawing their support for the small screen. Apple Insider has spotted a number of apps – including Google Maps, Amazon and eBay – that have quietly withdrawn support for the Apple Watch.

While Google has said that the company “expect to support it again in the future”, for now the Maps feature which sends directions straight to the wrist has been removed without explanation in the release notes. Amazon and eBay both removed Apple Watch support from their respective iOS apps in April, too. While I imagine nobody will cry for the loss of the Amazon wrist shopping, missing notifications when you're outbid on eBay could prove a touch more infuriating. American retailer Target, Apple Insider notes, has also removed Apple Watch support, though their standalone Cartwheel app still supports the wearable.

What does all this mean? Well, the most likely explanation is that nobody is using the features, making it a bit pointless to waste time and resources supporting them through each Apple Watch and iOS update. It's important to note that's not the same thing as the Apple Watch being an unappealing product – just that the original use case Apple envisaged wasn't matched by real world behaviour. Regular people almost always use technology in a way that's more basic than innovators would like. Reluctantly, it seems that the app creators are paring back their ambitions to match how real people use their services in the real world, where technology is just means to an end rather than the universal answer to everything.