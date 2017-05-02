Gigabyte reveals new designer-friendly Aero 15 laptop

Gigabyte's latest laptop aims to redefine 'portable pro computing', which is a mighty big claim, but the component and notebook maker may be on to something. The Aero 15 boasts a 15.6in display that has managed to score Pantone certification - more accurately, X-Rite Pantone certification.

Gigabyte was a touch vague in regards to what that actually means at today's launch event, but there's no denying that the combination of striking display, 5mm bezel, and trim chassis makes for a desirable machine.

Priced at $2899, the Aero 15 is the first of a new range of pro-focused laptops. It's powered by a full-fat GTX 1060 video card, Core i7-7700HQ processor, and 16GB of DDR4-2400 RAM. Dual M.2 PCIe SSDs add up to 512GB of storage - a weak point if the Aero is aimed at creatives. A 5mm border around the display makes for an elegant look, and the keyboard is festooned with highly programmable RGB keys.

Thunderbolt connectivity, HDMI, and USB3 connectivity round out the spec.

⦁ NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 1060 GDDR5 6GB Graphics

⦁ 7th Generation Intel Core™ i7-7700HQ Processor

⦁ Ultra-slim 5mm bezel

⦁ X-Rite Pantone® Certified Display

⦁ FHD 1920x1080 WVA High-Res Display

⦁ UHD 3840x2160 WVA High-Res Display (optional, 2017 Q3)

⦁ Thunderbolt 3

⦁ 2x M.2 PCIe SSD / 2x DDR4 Memory

⦁ 94Whr Battery with Long Battery Life

⦁ Dual 4K output with HDMI 2.0 & mini DP 1.3

⦁ Dimension: 356(W) x 250(D) x 19.9 (H) mm / 2.1kg

We've a model winging its way to Bennett, so expect a review shortly.