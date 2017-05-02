Galaxy Note 8 likely to launch 'in second half of 2017'

by Dale Walker  |  Tuesday 2 May 2017  | Comment Now
Galaxy Note 8 likely to launch 'in second half of 2017'

Samsung's earnings report reveals it is working on a new flagship smartphone.

Samsung has revealed it is working on a new flagship smartphone that many speculate will be the successor to the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7.

The device was first mentioned by Samsung Mobile boss D.J. Koh in January, who said the company was working on a "better, safer and very innovative Note 8", in an interview with CNET back in January.

It now appears the Note 8 could arrive this year, as Samsung's recent earnings report states it will be releasing a "new flagship smartphone in the second half" of 2017. This seems to fit with the launch windows of previous Note devices, as the Note 5 and Note 7 both landed in August.

Although the combustible Note 7 has created a gap in Samsung's product range, it appears the company is unwilling to rush out a Note 8 to replace it, and is instead writing off the year entirely. This is not entirely surprising given the pressure Samsung will face to improve its safety processes and ensure new battery technology is safe.

Many speculated Samsung would abandon the Note range altogether, given the negative PR the brand name accrued and the billions the company lost from the Note 7 release.

However according to Koh, the investigative process revealed "there are lots and lots of loyal Note customers", and that many held onto their Note 7 devices despite a recall.

Related Articles

Source: Copyright © ITPro, Dennis Publishing

See more about:  galaxy note 8  |  phablet  |  samsung  |  smartphone
 
 

More in High-End Smartphones (1 of 10 articles)

Galaxy Note 8 likely to launch 'in second half of 2017'

NEWS

Galaxy Note 8 likely to launch 'in second half of 2017'

More in High-End Smartphones (2 of 10 articles)

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus launching end of May in Australia

NEWS

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus launching end of May in Australia

More in High-End Smartphones (3 of 10 articles)

Review: Huawei Mate 9

REVIEW

Review: Huawei Mate 9

More in High-End Smartphones (4 of 10 articles)

7 things we love about the Samsung Galaxy S8 - and 3 we don't

FEATURE

7 things we love about the Samsung Galaxy S8 - and 3 we don't

More in High-End Smartphones (5 of 10 articles)

The first 13 things you should do with your Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

FEATURE

The first 13 things you should do with your Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

More in High-End Smartphones (6 of 10 articles)

Samsung Galaxy S8: Just how fragile is it?

NEWS

Samsung Galaxy S8: Just how fragile is it?

More in High-End Smartphones (7 of 10 articles)

Head2Head: Google Pixel vs Samsung Galaxy S8

NEWS

Head2Head: Google Pixel vs Samsung Galaxy S8

More in High-End Smartphones (8 of 10 articles)

What is the Samsung DeX? A look at the desktop hybrid

NEWS

What is the Samsung DeX? A look at the desktop hybrid

More in High-End Smartphones (9 of 10 articles)

Galaxy S8+ teardown 'finds it's nearly identical to the Note 7'

NEWS

Galaxy S8+ teardown 'finds it's nearly identical to the Note 7'

More in High-End Smartphones (10 of 10 articles)

Samsung won't let you change the Galaxy S8's Bixby button function

NEWS

Samsung won't let you change the Galaxy S8's Bixby button function

Latest Comments

Powered by Disqus

From our Partners

PC & Tech Authority Downloads
 
 
 