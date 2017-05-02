Galaxy Note 8 likely to launch 'in second half of 2017'

Samsung has revealed it is working on a new flagship smartphone that many speculate will be the successor to the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7.

The device was first mentioned by Samsung Mobile boss D.J. Koh in January, who said the company was working on a "better, safer and very innovative Note 8", in an interview with CNET back in January.

It now appears the Note 8 could arrive this year, as Samsung's recent earnings report states it will be releasing a "new flagship smartphone in the second half" of 2017. This seems to fit with the launch windows of previous Note devices, as the Note 5 and Note 7 both landed in August.

Although the combustible Note 7 has created a gap in Samsung's product range, it appears the company is unwilling to rush out a Note 8 to replace it, and is instead writing off the year entirely. This is not entirely surprising given the pressure Samsung will face to improve its safety processes and ensure new battery technology is safe.

Many speculated Samsung would abandon the Note range altogether, given the negative PR the brand name accrued and the billions the company lost from the Note 7 release.

However according to Koh, the investigative process revealed "there are lots and lots of loyal Note customers", and that many held onto their Note 7 devices despite a recall.